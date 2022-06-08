Bob Weeks Picks Six: RBC Canadian Open It’s a home game for the best Canadian men in golf as the RBC Canadian Open returns after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. We’ll look for ball-strikers and good putters, then as our main indicators, as well as some momentum in recent weeks and home-country drive.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

It’s a home game for the best Canadian men in golf as the RBC Canadian Open returns after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. The tournament will be contested at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto, a Stanley Thompson design that is not long by PGA Tour standards and has the unusual formation of three par 5s and five par 3s. Deep rough and slippery greens are the primary defense at the course which was softened up by a massive rain storm early in the week. We’ll look for ball-strikers and good putters, then as our main indicators, as well as some momentum in recent weeks and home-country drive.

Favoutires

Rory McIlroy +950

The defending champion has five top-10s in nine PGA Tour starts this season including a runner-up at the Masters and an eighth-place finish at the PGA Championship. He’s also second on the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and owns the second-best scoring average with at 69.298. You’d have to think that McIlroy would like to make a statement this week ahead of the U.S. Open and while another tournament is going on across the pond.

Sam Burns +1400

A three-time winner this season, Burns captured the last of those victories at Colonial Country Club, a short, tight layout not unlike St. George’s. The Shreveport, La., native is 12th in Greens in Regulation and fourth in birdie average this year and, of particular note, seventh in par-5 scoring. The last winner at this course, Carl Petterson, led the field on the par 5s at 10 under. Something like that from long-hitting Burns would work.

Top-10s

Matthew Fitzpatrick +160 (+1500 to win)

In his last seven starts, he’s finished inside the top 20 five times and seems destined for his first PGA Tour win soon. This could be the week. He leads the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Total and doesn’t seem to have any glaring weakness in his game. Not a bomber by any means, he will like the course that will be set up just barely over the 7,000-yard mark.

Corey Conners +270 (+2000)

Conners will not be satisfied with a top-10 finish this week. A win would be his direct focus and that could easily happen. The Listowel, Ont., product is the best Canadian in the field with a world ranking of 31st. He also happens to be a ball-striking machine, sitting 27th in driving accuracy and fourth in landing on the greens. His putting is much improved as is his short game. Most important, he’s pumped to play at this tournament and is experienced enough to use the crowd to his advantage this week.

Top 20

Adam Hadwin +185 (+3300)

Seems hard to believe that Hadwin made his PGA Tour debut at St. George’s back in 2010 where he finished as low Canadian. He’s matured over the ensuing years and his game has been on a steady rise since he underwent some major swing changes two years ago. The shorter length will be beneficial for Hadwin and allow his short game – one of the best in the game – to shine.

Mackenzie Hughes +320 (+5000)

It’s been a bit of an inconsistent year for Hughes, but if there’s an event on the calendar where he’ll bring his A game, this is it. One of the best putters on the PGA Tour – he’s ranked 12th – he can use his flatstick to great advantage around St. George’s. That Maple Leaf next to his name on the leaderboard will certainly fuel his drive as will the fact that his family lives just down the road in Dundas and will be cheering him on in large numbers.