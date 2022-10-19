Bob Weeks Picks Six: The CJ Cup This is the third year the CJ Cup has been held in the United States after beginning its run with three events in South Korea. Two years ago, it was held in Las Vegas at Shadow Creek while last year, it moved across town to the Summit Club in Summerlin.

This year, it’s on the move again over to the Congaree Club in South Carolina. That course played fill-in for the 2021 RBC Canadian Open which was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. It received strong reviews from the players and that made it a good candidate for another fill-in mission.

The course is a beast, playing 7,655 yards to a par of 71, although the medium-length hitters did fairly well last year with Garrick Higgo taking top spot. If the fairways are firm as they were last time, there will be enough run on the ball to help those who can’t bash it way down the hole.

Top Picks

Rory McIlroy +700

McIlroy comes in as the favourite and no surprise there. After capturing the Tour Championship, he zipped over to the DP World Tour and went T2-4-T4 in three starts. Aside from a missed cut at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August, McIlroy hasn’t been outside to the top 20 since the Masters. Not surprisingly, he had the best scoring average on the PGA Tour last season and could take over top spot in the world ranking this week with a big finish.

Justin Thomas +1400

Making his season debut, Thomas would seem to have the perfect toolbox to take on the demanding Congaree course. He’s long, averaging 314 yards off the tee last year, and handy with a wedge, sitting 15th in Strokes Gained: Around The Green. Making his first start since the Tour Championship.

Top 10

Shane Lowry +240 for a top 10

Starting up after a short break, Lowry hopes to build on a solid season last year that saw him win the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour just over a month ago. A combination of enough length, decent approach numbers and great hands around the green earned him the ninth best scoring average on last season’s PGA Tour.

Matt Fitzpatrick +220 for a top 10

When the tour last visited Congaree, Fitzpatrick finished tied for 10th and that was before all his speed training that helped him win the U.S. Open. He possesses a tremendous well-rounded game, ending the 2021-22 campaign in second spot in the Strokes Gained: All Around category and third in scoring average.

Value Picks

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Last time the tour paid a visit to Congaree, Hatton finished tied for second so he’s obviously comfortable. He’s coming in with top-10 finishes in two of his last three starts. He’s long enough to manage the distance here and putts like a wizard most of the time. If he can hit a decent number of greens, he should be an interesting pick at this price.

Rickie Fowler +5000

Fowler came so close to snapping his extended drought in Japan last week. Even though he won’t be bringing a trophy home with him, he is carrying some revived confidence that his game is on track. He was tied for fifth in Greens in Regulation and fourth in Putts Per Green. Add it up and he’s worth a look.