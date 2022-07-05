Bob Weeks Picks Six: The Genesis Scottish Open The first co-sanctioned event for the PGA Tour and DP World Tour gets underway at the Genesis Scottish Open and a strong field has been assembled as many get adjusted to the linksy, blustery golf ahead of the Open Championship.

There are 32 of the top 50 players in the game entered and also a few LIV Golf players who are in thanks to an adjudicator. That means the field will be over-full with more than the standard 156.

The Renaissance Club is hosting the tournament for the fourth year consecutively and the course is a little bit links and a little bit parkland so it might be a good way for the players from North America to gradually adjust their games. The fairways are wide, there are pot bunkers scattered throughout and the land plays fast and firm most of the time.

Outright winners

Jon Rahm +1100

The Spaniard slipped to third on the Official World Golf Ranking, getting passed last week by Rory McIlroy. However Rahm is still the best driver of the ball, sitting first in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee. He’s also second in Greens in Regulation and currently owns the 12th-best scoring average on the tour. After winning in Mexico in May, he’s added a tie for 12th at the U.S. Open and a tie for 10th at the Memorial.

Matt Fitzpatrick +1800

Runner-up here last year in a playoff, Fitzpatrick has only improved since that showing. His U.S. Open is testament to the hard work he’s been putting in on his game. He’s first in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green and second in Strokes Gained: Total. He also has the second-best scoring average on the PGA Tour at 69.056.

Top 10

Ryan Fox +450

In his last 10 starts, this Kiwi has compiled a win, three seconds and a third among his finishes. He’s coming in off a runner-up finish at last week’s Irish Open and has moved to 46th in the Official World Golf Ranking, the highest spot of his career. One of the DP World Tour’s longest hitters, he also has a soft touch on the greens with the putter.

Lucas Herbert +450

Herbert has finished fourth here in each of the last two tournaments, proving he has a thing for the Renaissance Club. Got his first win at the end of last year in Bermuda and more recently shined with a tie for 13th at the PGA Championship. Coming in off a tie for ninth at the Irish Open.

Top 20

Aaron Rai +230

Some decent value for a guy with a good track record in this event -- he won the tournament two years ago. Three of his last four starts have resulted in finishes inside the top 26 including a tie for 13th at the RBC Canadian Open as well as a tie for ninth last week at the Irish Open. A solid player tee to green, he is 25th in driving accuracy and 24th in greens in regulation.

Justin Rose +280

Recently parted ways with his long-time swing coach Sean Foley and has had some good performances including his tie for fourth at the RBC Canadian Open where he was on the cusp of shooting a sub-60 round. Prior to that he was tied for 13th at the PGA Championship and added a tie for 37th at the U.S. Open. Tied for 18th in putting, and a good putter can carry you a long way, hopefully inside the top 20.