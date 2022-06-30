Pendrith withdraws from John Deere after positive COVID test Taylor Pendrith's positive COVID-19 test pushes back his return from a broken rib and will also likely mean a further drop in the FedEx Cup standings. That’s something he’s been watching helplessly while he was on the sidelines, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

There is good luck and then there is bad luck. Taylor Pendrith seems to be getting his share of the latter.

After sitting out three months after breaking a rib at the Players Championship, Pendrith was hoping to return to play this week at the John Deere Classic. He was pain free over the past two weeks as he worked on his game ahead of his start. But just as he was getting ready for his Thursday tee time, he received the bad news that he’d tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test pushes back his return and will also likely mean a further drop in the FedEx Cup standings. That’s something he’s been watching helplessly while he was on the sidelines.

“I think I was 49th after the Players and I’ve just watched myself slip,” he stated. “But I think I’m 107. It’s in a pretty good spot considering I’m planning to play, if everything goes well, the rest of the season. To be off for almost four months and still be in a pretty good spot is awesome.”

Pendrith was hoping to play six more events before the FedEx Cup playoffs but will lose this week’s tournament and possibly next week’s Barbasol Championship as well. His participation in that event will depend on his COVID recovery.

That will leave him with a minimum of four starts in which he’ll need to keep himself above the 125 mark on the FedEx Cup list. Being inside that number means retaining playing privileges on next year’s tour.

A graduate of Kent State University, Pendrith is in his rookie season on the PGA Tour after advancing from the Korn Ferry Tour last season. He has played 15 events, making the cut in 10 of them. His last start was an impressive tie for 13th at the Players Championship. He’s earned $966,924 and was ranked 192nd in the world before his rib fracture. He’s currently 248th.

Pendrith has suffered through his fair share of injuries during his career. He’s had elbow, wrist, and hand problems as well as a rare palm injury, which prevented him from holding a club for months.

When he’s healthy, Pendrith’s game can be stellar. He’s one of the longest drivers on the PGA Tour, still sitting 12th in driving distance, and can hit plenty of greens. He’s 13th in greens in regulation.