Woods defies the odds with Masters return It has been a long road back for Tiger Woods after a car accident left the five-time Masters winner seriously injured in early 2021. While he still has a little wiggle room to remove himself from the Augusta National draw at the last minute, Woods’ intent is clear – he wants to play in a tournament he loves more than any other and he still believes he can win, Bob Weeks writes.

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- A little less than 14 months after his vehicle went off the road and tumbled down a hillside leaving him seriously injured, Tiger Woods is set to play the Masters.

“As of right now, I feel like I am going to play,” stated the five-time winner of the Green Jacket at a press conference on Tuesday.

While he still left a little wiggle room to remove himself from the draw at the last minute, his intent was clear – he wants to play.

It’s a miraculous recovery that seemed unlikely just a few weeks ago when he spoke to the media at the Genesis Invitational, downplaying the likelihood of a return.

It has been a long road back for Woods. Hours after the crash that occurred on February 23, 2021, doctors considered removing his right leg due to the severity of his injuries. He spent the first three months of recovery in a hospital bed, moving to a wheelchair and then crutches.

That he’s able to walk is a minor miracle. That he can swing a club and walk a possible 72 holes is almost magical. But clearly this date was a target for his return, to play in a tournament he loves more than any other.

Woods visited Augusta National last week and played 18 holes alongside his son, Charlie, testing his physical capabilities on one of the most difficult walking courses in golf. He logged two more nines, one Sunday and the second on Monday, ahead of the tournament. On Tuesday, he just practiced. He announced a plan to play the back nine again on Wednesday, weather permitting.

All this work isn’t just about him playing again, it’s about him competing. He wants to do more than just be a ceremonial place-holder, he wants to be competitive. And he still believes he can win.

“You know, 72 holes is a long road,” he stated, “and it's going to be a tough challenge and a challenge that I'm up for.”

Woods’ last start came at the 2020 Masters where he finished tied for 38th. He played with his son in the PNC Parent Child event in December, an informal event where he was able to use a cart.

Despite not playing for more than a year, he remained the fan’s favourite. His practice round on Monday alongside Justin Thomas and Fred Couples drew a huge gallery and a quip from Woods.

“Everyone loves Freddie,” said the winner of 82 PGA Tour events. “That's why they all came out.”

Now that the guessing game about whether he’d play on is more or less settled, the attention shifts to his ability. How well can a 46-year-old man with a bad leg, a sore back and competitive rust play? While he walked with a slight limp on the course, his swing seemed fine and he hit towering drives off tees and crisp irons into greens in his practice rounds. His short game, the part he was able to practice the most on his return, shined.

“I love competing,” he stated, “and I feel like if I can still compete at the highest level, I'm going to, and if I feel like I can still win, I'm going to play. But if I feel like I can't, then you won't see me out here.”

Woods will tee off at 10:34 Thursday with Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann. The same group will play at 1:41 on Friday. Just as he did in 2008 when he won the U.S. Open playing with a stress fracture in his leg and again in 2019 at the Masters when he returned from back surgery to claim his fifth Green Jacket, he will try to prove all the doubters wrong.

“I think that the fact that I was able to get myself here to this point is a success,” said Woods, “and now that I am playing, now everything is focused on how do I get myself into the position where I'm on that back nine on Sunday with a chance? Just like I did a few years ago.”

Woods admitted that he will suffer some discomfort while playing and will need plenty of treatment before and after rounds. Neither is particularly new to the golfer who has had numerous surgeries to various parts of his body over the years and played through most of them.

“It's been one of those things where I've had to endure pain before,” said Woods. “This is different obviously. This is a lot more traumatic, what has transpired to my leg. We've had to put in a lot of work. As I said, I'm very thankful to my surgeons and my PTs (physical therapists) and physios that have worked on me and have given me this opportunity to play golf.”

Woods has defied the odds time and time again. Masters fans are about to find out if there is one more miracle left.