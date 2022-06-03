Simpson, Kuchar out of RBC Canadian Open Tournament ambassadors Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson will be missing from next week’s RBC Canadian Open due to current travel restrictions related to COVID-19, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter

Two more RBC ambassadors will be missing from the RBC Canadian Open next week.

Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson will be absent due to current travel restrictions.

Foreign nationals coming to Canada must be vaccinated or, if unvaccinated, undergo testing for COVID-19 and quarantine for 14 days.

A press release issued by Golf Canada said: “Team RBC ambassadors Webb Simpson and Matt Kuchar are not able to participate in the championship and have officially withdrawn from the 2022 RBC Canadian Open.” No specifics on their absence was given.

That brings to four the number of RBC ambassadors who were expected to be at St. George’s G&CC in Toronto next week who won’t tee it up June 9-12.

Earlier in the week, Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell jumped ship to the LIV Golf Series, which will be holding its first event next week at the Centurion Club outside London, England, opposite the RBC Canadian Open. Their sponsorship arrangements were terminated on Wednesday by the Canadian financial institution.

The final field for the national championship, which has been dormant since 2019 due to the pandemic, was released on Friday afternoon. It includes Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, PGA winner Justin Thomas, Cam Smith, winner of the Players Championship, and defending champion Rory McIlroy.

Other notables in the field include Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose.

There will also be 21 Canadians teeing it up led by veteran Mike Weir, who will be playing his 29th RBC Canadian Open. Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin, Nick Taylor, Adam Svensson, Michael Gligic and Taylor Pendrith will head up the Canadian contingent.