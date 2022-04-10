The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Bobby Brink to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced Sunday.

Brink was the team's second-round pick (No. 34 overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The 20-year-old helped the University of Denver win the men's NCAA championship with a 5-1 victory over Minnesota State on Saturday. He had 14 goals and 43 assists in 41 games for the team this past season, leading all of college hockey with 57 points.

"We're very excited to have Bobby under contract after an outstanding career in college hockey that concluded with a National Championship," said general manager Chuck Fletcher in a news release. "Bobby possesses a high compete level combined with terrific hockey sense and offensive skill that has led him to succeed at every level he has played in his young career."

A native of Minnetonka, Minn., Brink spent three seasons with the Pioneers.