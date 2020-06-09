Oilers hit the ice as small group-training begins for some NHL clubs

Since the 2019-20 NHL regular season is technically over, it's time to start thinking about award winners.

The Professional Hockey Writers' Association unveiled their nominees for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Tuesday, awarded annually to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey.

Among those nominated were Bobby Ryan of the Ottawa Senators, Jay Bouwmeester of the St. Louis Blues and Oskar Lindblom of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Robin Lehner, then with the New York Islanders, took home last year's award.

Here is the full list of nominees for 2019-20: