NEW YORK — Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was named the NHL's first star of the week on Monday, while Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly and Tampa Bay Lightning right-winger Nikita Kucherov were also honoured.

Bobrovsky stopped 130 of the 134 shots he faced, compiling a 4-0-0 record, 1.00 goals-against average, .970 save percentage and two shutouts to power the Blue Jackets (21-12-3) to a perfect week.

Rielly led the NHL with three goals and six assists and a plus-10 rating in four games to propel the Maple Leafs (25 10-2) to a perfect week and into second place in the overall standings.

Kucherov had a an NHL-best seven assists and ranked second overall with two goals and seven assists in three games to help the Lightning (28-7-2) extend their point streak to 12 games (11-0-1).