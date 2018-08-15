Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser was a breakout star in his rookie season, scoring 29 goals and 55 points in 62 games.

Now the team is looking to lock up the 2015 first-round pick long-term before he hits restricted free agency next July.

Canucks general manager Jim Benning opened preliminary talks with Boeser's camp last month and plans to talk with his agent Ben Hankinson again next week.

“We haven’t got down to talking term,” Benning told The Vancouver Province on Tuesday. “We plan to circle back and I’m not sure where it’s going to go, but we want to see if we can get somewhere. There’s no time frame on it.

“Brock is going to see the best matchup line and best defensive pair, but I don’t expect a drop-off. He has pushed himself hard to pick up where he left off and there are other contracts coming up in the league in the next six months that could drive up the price - I understand that part of it.

“But it has to make sense for everybody.”

Boeser finished second in Calder Trophy voting despite sustaining a season-ending back injury with 16 games left in the year. He also played through a wrist injury which required a non-surgical procedure earlier this off-season.

Boeser is playing in Minnesota's Da Beauty League and is expected to have no limitations in training camp ahead of his sophomore season.