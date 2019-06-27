Bold Script looks to be seen and heard in Bison City

TORONTO – Bold Script, who finished runner-up in the Woodbine Oaks presented by Budweiser, contests her eighth consecutive stakes event, while seeking her second career added-money score in Sunday’s $225,000 Bison City Stakes at Woodbine.

The 1 1/16-mile Bison City, second jewel in the Canadian Triple Tiara series, has drawn seven fillies, including Bold Script, a daughter of Speightstown, who has finished lower than third just once over eight starts.

Desert Ride, who won the Oaks, will contest Saturday’s 160th running of the Queen’s Plate.

Bold Script, the Chiefswood Stable homebred who was Canada’s champion two-year-old filly of 2018, comes into the Bison City in fine fettle after the gutsy Oaks performance.

“She ran a super race,” said trainer Stuart Simon. “She ran a lifetime best number (93 Beyer figure) and we were really pleased with her race. The best part about it for us is how well she took it and came out of it. She’s moved forward since and we expect her to run well on Sunday.”

A model of consistency seen she launched her career with a win last July, Bold Script’s biggest win came in the 2018 running of the Princess Elizabeth Stakes in November.

Sent on her way as the second choice in the 1 1/16-mile feature contested over the Woodbine Tapeta, Bold Script and jockey Gary Boulanger were five lengths in front at the stretch call, eventually crossing the wire 7 ½-lengths in front of their nearest rival.

This year, the grey finished fifth in the Grade 2 Davona Dale Stakes on March 2 at Gulfstream Park, third in the Grade 3 Selene Stakes on May 18 at Woodbine, and second in the aforementioned Woodbine Oaks.

“She’s just so consistent, a classy filly that will run on a lot of different surfaces,” said Simon. “She’s one of those horses you love to have, the kind of horse that does everything you ask of her. She’ll do anything you want. She’s won at six furlongs to a mile-and-a-sixteenth, synthetic, turf – and I know she’ll run really well on the dirt. It’s pretty nice to have a horse that versatile. Now she’s coming off a mile-and-an-eighth race and going a mile-and-a-sixteenth. She’s good at that distance. She’s good at a lot of things.”

While Simon is currently under the weather with bronchitis, the weather forecast for Sunday is calling for sunny skies and a temperature of 27 Celsius.

“She’s all set. The horse is okay, but the trainer is sick.”

Last year, Safe to Say won the Bison City, giving trainer Mark Casse and owner Gary Barber another memorable filly victory, one day after they celebrated Wonder Gadot’s Queen’s Plate triumph.

Casse has four Bison City crowns: 2006 with Kimchi; 2007 with Sealy Hill; 2017 with Enstone; and 2018 with Safe to Say.

The Hall of Fame conditioner sends out Speedy Soul in this year’s running.

The $225,000 Wonder Where Stakes, final jewel in the Triple Tiara, is set for 1 ¼-miles over Woodbine’s E.P. Taylor Turf Course on August 10.

Sunday’s 11-race card also features the Dominion Day Stakes (race eight). The Bison City goes as race 10. First post is 1:05 p.m.

FIELD FOR THE $225,000 BISON CITY STAKES

Post – Horse – Jockey – Trainer

1 – Bold Script – Gary Boulanger – Stuart Simon

2 – Souciologist – Alan Garcia – Kevin Attard

3 – Canadian Magic – Eurico Rosa Da Silva – Darwin Banach

4 – Razeena – Jesse Campbell – Kiaran McLaughlin

5 – Intanga Rose – Luis Contreras – Sid Attard

6 – Speedy Soul – Patrick Husbands – Mark Casse

7 – Lady Azalea – Rafael Hernandez – Roger Attfield