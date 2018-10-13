Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Weston Dressler will play against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in an important West Division clash on Saturday afternoon, according to Bob Irving of CJOB.

Dressler is good to go — Bob Irving (@BobIrvingCJOB) October 13, 2018

Dresser tested out his lower-body injury Saturday morning before making his decision, according to TSN 1290's Darrin Bauming.

Weston Dressler will test out his lower-body injury tomorrow morning before making a determination as to whether or not he plays vs the #Riders — ie. game-time decision. #Bombers pic.twitter.com/Lx9A3Qq3gF — Darrin Bauming (@DarrinBauming) October 12, 2018

Head coach Mike O'Shea told the media Thursday that Dressler was injured when he got tied up during 12-on-12 drills in practice Wednesday.

Dressler has played 11 games with the Bombers this season with 431 receiving yards and four touchdowns.