Huddle Up: Who ya got in the Semis?

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Western Semi-Final having won the season series 2-1. But the Bombers enter the playoffs having won five of their final six games. And their 33-24 loss Saturday to Edmonton came after having already clinched a post-season berth and head coach Mike O'Shea opted to rest many of his veterans.

Winnipeg won the last regular-season meeting by a lopsided 31-0 score at Investors Group Field. Linebacker Adam Bighill had eight tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble for the Bombers, who also intercepted Riders starter Zach Collaros twice and held him to 69 yards passing after completing just 8-of-19 attempts.

But Saskatchewan earned its first home playoff game since 2013, which is also when the club last won the Grey Cup.

Saskatchewan has a 23-26-1 (.588) home playoff record while Winnipeg is 21-32 (.396) on the road during the post-season.

The two teams are meeting in the playoffs for the first time since '03 when Saskatchewan won 37-21 in Winnipeg.

Bombers running back Andrew Harris captured his second straight CFL rushing title. The Winnipeg native amassed 1,390 yards on 239 carries (5.8-yard average) to finish 28 yards ahead of Ottawa's William Powell.