The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced Friday they have signed second round draft pick Rashaun Simonise and national quarterback Zack Mahoney.

Simonise, a receiver out of the University of Calgary, signed a three-year deal with the team. Simonise spent three seasons with the Dinos, and signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016.

Mahoney spent the past three seasons at the University of Syracuse where he was the team’s primary backup the past two seasons. In 25 games and nine starts with the Orange, Mahoney threw for 1,949 yards and 18 touchdowns.