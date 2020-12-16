1h ago
Book highlights players on CFL neg. lists ahead of NCAA bowl season
TSN.ca Staff
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book is one of several notable names that could appear in NCAA bowl games this winter on negotiation lists revealed by the Canadian Football League Wednesday.
Each team revealed 10 players on their negotiation list, which can include as many as 45 players the club is given exclusive CFL rights to.
Book, who has quarterbacked Notre Dame to the No. 2 ranking this season, is on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ negotiation list. The senior has thrown for 2,382 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just two interceptions for the undefeated Fighting Irish this season.
Other notable names from ranked NCAA teams include Cincinatti QB Desmond Ridder, Iowa State QB Brock Purdy, and North Carolina QB Sam Howell.
Ridder, who has thrown for 1,821 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions and helped the undefeated Bearcats to the No. 6 ranking, and Purdy, who has thrown for 2,272 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions for the No. 8 Cyclones, are both also on the Blue Bombers’ neg list.
And Howell, who has thrown for 3,352 yards, 27 touchdowns, and six interceptions for the No. 16 Tar Heels, is on the Ottawa Redblacks negotiation list.
Other names to keep an eye on during bowl season include Oklahoma State running back and Chuba Hubbard teammate LD Brown (Edmonton Football Team), Marshall QB Grant Wells (Toronto Argonauts), and Nevada QB Carson Strong (BC Lions).
The ten players announced on each CFL team’s negotiation list are as follows:
BC LIONS
Trey Adams, OL Washington
Zerrick Cooper, QB Jacksonville State
Matt Corral, QB Mississippi
Ben DiNucci, QB James Madison
Tipa Galeai, LB Utah St.
Gage Gubrud, QB Washington St.
Shea Patterson, QB Michigan
Carter Stanley, QB Kansas
Carson Strong, QB Nevada
Javin White, DB UNLV
EDMONTON FOOTBALL TEAM
Josh Brown, OT College of Idaho
LD Brown, RB Oklahoma St.
Case Cookus, QB Northern Arizona
Pete Guerriero, RB Monmouth
Jerry Louie-Mcgee, WR Montana
Dante Olson, LB Montana
Bryce Perkins, QB Virginia
Brandon Polk, WR James Madison
Josh Rosen, QB UCLA
Shane Zylstra, WR Minnesota Mankato
CALGARY STAMPEDERS
Marcelis Branch, DB Robert Morris
Julian Good-Jones, OL Iowa St.
Jake Haener, QB Fresno St.
Cassanova McKinzy, DE Auburn
Jarrell Owens, DE Oklahoma St.
Horace Richardson, DB Southern Methodist
Sean Riley, WR Syracuse
Marcus Smith, DE Louisville
DeAndre Thompkins, WR Penn St.
Skylar Thompson, QB Kansas St.
SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
Kentrell Brice, DB Louisiana Tech
Jeremy Clark, DB Michigan
Sammie Coates, WR Auburn
Dillon Gabriel, QB Central Florida
Tevin Jones, WR Memphis
Anthony Lanier, DT Alabama A&M
Andrew Lauderdale, OL New Hampshire
Eric Lee, DE South Florida
Charone Peake, WR Clemson
Jonathan Woodard, DT Central Arkansas
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
Ian Book, QB Notre Dame
John Daka, DE James Madison
Tae Hayes, DB Appalachian St.
Alex McGough, QB Florida International
Wyatt Miller, OL Central Florida
Deatrick Nichols, DB South Florida
Gimel President, DE Illinois
Brock Purdy, QB Iowa St.
Drew Richmond, OL USC
Desmond Ridder, QB Cincinnati
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
Malik Carney, DL North Carolina
Scottie Dill, OL Memphis
Greg Dortch, WR Wake Forest
Adrian Martinez, QB Nebraska
McKenzie Milton, QB Central Florida
Cameron Phillips, WR Virginia Tech
Drew Plitt, QB Ball St.
Taulia Tagovailoa, QB Maryland
Corey Thompson, LB Louisiana St.
Cavon Walker, DL Maryland
TORONTO ARGONAUTS
Solomon Ajayi, LB Liberty
Dejon Allen, OL Hawaii
Kelly Bryant, QB Missouri
Connor Cook, QB Michigan St.
Treston Decoud, DB Oregon St.
Jordan Fehr, LB Appalachian St.
Tavarus McFadden, DB Florida St.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB UCLA
Grant Wells, QB Marshall
Nick Wheeler, DE Colgate
OTTAWA REDBLACKS
Juwann Bushell-Beatty, OT Michigan
Dustin Crum, QB Kent St.
Jayden Daniels, QB Arizona St.
Eric Dungey, QB Syracuse
Brandon Hitner, OT Villanova
Sam Howell, QB North Carolina
Tanner Morgan, QB Minnesota
La’ Michael Pettway, WR Iowa St.
Kenny Pickett, QB Pittsburgh
Brant Weiss, OT Toledo
MONTREAL ALOUETTES
Keion Adams, DL Western Michigan
Marcus Applefield, OL Virginia
Joe Callahan, QB Wesley
Jamal Davis, DL Akron
Jacques Patrick, RB Florida St.
Teo Redding, WR Bowling Green
Cooper Rush, QB Central Michigan
Brett Rypien, QB Boise St.
Daniel Smith, QB Villanova
Rogan Wells, QB Valdosta St.