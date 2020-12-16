Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book is one of several notable names that could appear in NCAA bowl games this winter on negotiation lists revealed by the Canadian Football League Wednesday.

Each team revealed 10 players on their negotiation list, which can include as many as 45 players the club is given exclusive CFL rights to.

Book, who has quarterbacked Notre Dame to the No. 2 ranking this season, is on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ negotiation list. The senior has thrown for 2,382 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just two interceptions for the undefeated Fighting Irish this season.

Other notable names from ranked NCAA teams include Cincinatti QB Desmond Ridder, Iowa State QB Brock Purdy, and North Carolina QB Sam Howell.

Ridder, who has thrown for 1,821 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions and helped the undefeated Bearcats to the No. 6 ranking, and Purdy, who has thrown for 2,272 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions for the No. 8 Cyclones, are both also on the Blue Bombers’ neg list.

And Howell, who has thrown for 3,352 yards, 27 touchdowns, and six interceptions for the No. 16 Tar Heels, is on the Ottawa Redblacks negotiation list.

Other names to keep an eye on during bowl season include Oklahoma State running back and Chuba Hubbard teammate LD Brown (Edmonton Football Team), Marshall QB Grant Wells (Toronto Argonauts), and Nevada QB Carson Strong (BC Lions).

The ten players announced on each CFL team’s negotiation list are as follows:

BC LIONS

Trey Adams, OL Washington

Zerrick Cooper, QB Jacksonville State

Matt Corral, QB Mississippi

Ben DiNucci, QB James Madison

Tipa Galeai, LB Utah St.

Gage Gubrud, QB Washington St.

Shea Patterson, QB Michigan

Carter Stanley, QB Kansas

Carson Strong, QB Nevada

Javin White, DB UNLV

EDMONTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Josh Brown, OT College of Idaho

LD Brown, RB Oklahoma St.

Case Cookus, QB Northern Arizona

Pete Guerriero, RB Monmouth

Jerry Louie-Mcgee, WR Montana

Dante Olson, LB Montana

Bryce Perkins, QB Virginia

Brandon Polk, WR James Madison

Josh Rosen, QB UCLA

Shane Zylstra, WR Minnesota Mankato

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Marcelis Branch, DB Robert Morris

Julian Good-Jones, OL Iowa St.

Jake Haener, QB Fresno St.

Cassanova McKinzy, DE Auburn

Jarrell Owens, DE Oklahoma St.

Horace Richardson, DB Southern Methodist

Sean Riley, WR Syracuse

Marcus Smith, DE Louisville

DeAndre Thompkins, WR Penn St.

Skylar Thompson, QB Kansas St.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Kentrell Brice, DB Louisiana Tech

Jeremy Clark, DB Michigan

Sammie Coates, WR Auburn

Dillon Gabriel, QB Central Florida

Tevin Jones, WR Memphis

Anthony Lanier, DT Alabama A&M

Andrew Lauderdale, OL New Hampshire

Eric Lee, DE South Florida

Charone Peake, WR Clemson

Jonathan Woodard, DT Central Arkansas

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Ian Book, QB Notre Dame

John Daka, DE James Madison

Tae Hayes, DB Appalachian St.

Alex McGough, QB Florida International

Wyatt Miller, OL Central Florida

Deatrick Nichols, DB South Florida

Gimel President, DE Illinois

Brock Purdy, QB Iowa St.

Drew Richmond, OL USC

Desmond Ridder, QB Cincinnati

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Malik Carney, DL North Carolina

Scottie Dill, OL Memphis

Greg Dortch, WR Wake Forest

Adrian Martinez, QB Nebraska

McKenzie Milton, QB Central Florida

Cameron Phillips, WR Virginia Tech

Drew Plitt, QB Ball St.

Taulia Tagovailoa, QB Maryland

Corey Thompson, LB Louisiana St.

Cavon Walker, DL Maryland

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Solomon Ajayi, LB Liberty

Dejon Allen, OL Hawaii

Kelly Bryant, QB Missouri

Connor Cook, QB Michigan St.

Treston Decoud, DB Oregon St.

Jordan Fehr, LB Appalachian St.

Tavarus McFadden, DB Florida St.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB UCLA

Grant Wells, QB Marshall

Nick Wheeler, DE Colgate

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Juwann Bushell-Beatty, OT Michigan

Dustin Crum, QB Kent St.

Jayden Daniels, QB Arizona St.

Eric Dungey, QB Syracuse

Brandon Hitner, OT Villanova

Sam Howell, QB North Carolina

Tanner Morgan, QB Minnesota

La’ Michael Pettway, WR Iowa St.

Kenny Pickett, QB Pittsburgh

Brant Weiss, OT Toledo

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Keion Adams, DL Western Michigan

Marcus Applefield, OL Virginia

Joe Callahan, QB Wesley

Jamal Davis, DL Akron

Jacques Patrick, RB Florida St.

Teo Redding, WR Bowling Green

Cooper Rush, QB Central Michigan

Brett Rypien, QB Boise St.

Daniel Smith, QB Villanova

Rogan Wells, QB Valdosta St.