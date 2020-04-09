Devin Booker, Montrezl Harrell, Deandre Ayton and Patrick Beverley advanced to the semifinals of the NBA 2K Players Tournament on Thursday.

Booker, who plays for the Phoenix Suns, was the first player that advanced after using the Dallas Mavericks to defeat Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura, who used the Los Angeles Clippers.

Booker defeated Hachimura 71-55 in a one-sided contest.

Harrell, a power forward/centre with the Clippers, advanced after a closely contested match against the Miami Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr. Harrell used the Blazers to defeat Jones Jr.’s, who used the Mavericks, 71-66.

Suns big man Deandre Ayton pulled off the biggest upset in the round. He used the Los Angeles Clippers to defeat No. 2 seeded Trae Young, who used the Los Angeles Clippers, 73-66.

Ayton will meet Patrick Beverley in one the semifinals on Friday. Beverley used the Philadelphia 76ers to defeat Andre Drummond, who selected the Milwaukee Bucks, 69-62.

Booker will meet Harrell in the other semifinal.

The winner of the tournament will claim $100,000 to donate to a coronavirus charity of his choice.