Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the transfer of defender Abdou Diallo to Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain for a reported €32 million.

The 23-year-old centre-back, who joined Dortmund only a year ago from Mainz for €28 million, enjoyed a strong season for the German outfit. A product of the Monaco youth system, the Frenchman was strongly linked to another French side, Lyon, before making a move to Paris.

Diallo joins a strong back line that already consists of Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, and Marquinhos who are all under the age of 25, as well as veteran captain Thiago Silva.

Diallo becomes PSG's third transfer of the summer after the signings of Ander Herrera and Pablo Sarabia.