Borussia Dortmund added to its attack on Wednesday, securing 18-year-old forward Reinier on a two-year loan from Real Madrid.

The Brazil U-23 international signed for Real in January from Flamengo.

"Borussia Dortmund is known for betting on young players and making them better," Reinier said in a team release. "I want to learn a lot here, play a lot and help the team to be successful. I hope we have many happy moments."

Dortmund's sporting director is excited at what Reinier can bring to the club.

"Reinier is a player who brings enormous talent and technical skills," Michael Zorc said.

Reinier becomes Dortmund's third capture of the offseason, joining Belgium defender Thomas Meunier from Paris Saint-Germain and English teen phenom Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City. The club also turned Germany midfielder Emre Can's loan from Juventus into a permanent.