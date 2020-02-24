Jets expecting a quiet deadline after already making their moves

The Boston Bruins have acquired forward Nick Ritchie from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Danton Heinen.

In 41 games for the Ducks this season, Ritchie has eight goals and 11 assists. The 24-year-old has 43 goals and 66 assists in 287 career NHL games.

Heinen has seven goals and 15 assists in 58 games for the Bruins this season. The 24-year-old has 34 goals and 69 assists in 220 career NHL games.