The Boston Bruins announced on Tuesday that star forwards Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak recently underwent surgeries that could see them miss the start of the 2020-21 season.

Marchand had sports hernia surgery on Sept. 14 and will miss approximately four months from the date of the operation, while Pastrnak underwent a right hip arthroscopy and labral repair on Sept. 16 that will force him to miss about five months from the date of procedure.

Defenceman Charlie McAvoy had a right knee arthroscopy on Sept. 8 and will be available for training camp.

The NHL has yet to announce a start date for the 2020-21 season, but commissioner Gary Bettman said last week that the league hopes to start on January 1.

Marchand, 32, scored 28 goals and added 59 assists over 70 games with the Bruins last season, his 11th in Boston.

Pastrnak, 24, netted a career-high 48 goals and added a career-high 47 assists over 70 games in 2019-20, his sixth season with the Bruins.