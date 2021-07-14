Brandon Carlo's long-term future is in Boston.

The Bruins announced a six-year, $24.6 million ($4.1 million AAV) extension for the 24-year-old defenceman. Carlo was a pending restricted free agent, having just completed the final year of a three-year, $2.775 million deal.

Carlo appeared in 27 games for the Bruins last season, scoring three goals and adding an assist, and averaged 18:43 of ice time a night. Carlo was sidelined at various points last season with upper-body and oblique injuries and missed the last three of the Bruins' playoff contests with a concussion.

“The Bruins are very pleased to have extended Brandon on a long-term deal,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in a statement. “Brandon is a player who has grown into a foundational defenseman with our team while also emerging as an important leader on and off the ice.”

A native of Colorado Springs, CO, Carlo was originally taken with the 32nd overall pick of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Tri-City Americans.

In five seasons with the Bruins, Carlo has appeared in 324 career games with 15 goals and 40 assists.

Internationally, Carlo represented the United States at two IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, including as part of a bronze medal-winning squad in Helsinki in 2016.