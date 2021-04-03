6m ago
Bruins' Carlo out week-to-week
Boston Bruins defenceman Brandon Carlo will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis after suffering an upper-body injury against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Penguins 4, Bruins 1
The 24-year-old has two goals and one assist over 23 games this season, his fifth in Boston.
The Bruins currently sit fourth in the Eastern Division.