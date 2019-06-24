Panarin most prized among deep group of UFA forwards about to cash in

The Boston Bruins have re-signed defenceman Steven Kampfer to a two-year, $1.6 million deal according to TSN Senior Hockey Writer Frank Seravalli.

The 30-year-old was set to become an unrestricted free agent as of July 1.

In 35 games so far this season with the Bruins, Kampfer had three goals, three assists and 22 penalty minutes. For his career, he has 13 goals and 19 assists in 201 regular season games.

He was originally selected in the fourth round (No. 93 overall) in the 2007 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks.