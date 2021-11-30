The Boston Bruins announced Tuesday that the team had added head coach Bruce Cassidy to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

#NHLBruins Head Coach Bruce Cassidy Placed In Covid-19 Protocol: https://t.co/JVafOAnV6e — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 30, 2021

This move comes amidst an NHL-wide issue with breakthrough cases. The Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders have already had to postpone games due to COVID concerns over multiple positive tests.

The current situation with COVID in the NHL could impact the league's willingness to compete in the Beijing Olympics.