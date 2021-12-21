Oilers, Sens and Jackets the latest NHL teams to shut down through holiday break

While defenceman Brandon Carlo became the 10th Boston Bruins player to be placed in the NHL's COVID protocol Tuesday, head coach Bruce Cassidy provided a positive update on the sidelined players.

Cassidy that while some of the players have experienced symptoms, none have become "severely ill."

"A couple of guys had a few symptoms. Other guys none," Cassidy said. "I anticipate everyone that is eligible and meets that 10 days or tests out of it...they will join us on the ice on the 26th, I believe."

Carlo is the first Bruins defenceman to enter the protocol as he joins Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Patrice Bergeron, Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen, Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar.

The Bruins were shut down through the holiday break on Saturday after their game against the Montreal Canadiens had previously been postponed. The team is currently scheduled to return to the ice on Dec. 27 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Boston currently sits outside the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, three points back of the Detroit Red Wings for the final wild-card spot with five games in hand.

The Bruins are 12 points back of the Atlantic Division-leading Tampa Bay Lightning with three games in hand.

I still think we're a solid team, but we're not where Tampa Bay is right now," Cassidy admitted.

The Bruins (14-10-2) have reached the playoffs in each of the past five seasons, a streak that started when Cassidy replaced Claude Julien behind the bench in 2017.