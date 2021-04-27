Cassidy on scratching DeBrusk: 'You need to help this team win'

Jake DeBrusk will be a healthy scratch on Tuesday as the Boston Bruins visit the Pittsburgh Penguins.

DeBrusk has two assists in the team's past three games, but head coach Bruce Cassidy said the 24-year-old left winger needed to buy in more in other parts of the game.

"We need a higher compete level... It's not about individual stats," Cassidy said. "You need to help this team win."

Cassidy on DeBrusk: "We need a higher compete level. ... It's not about individual stats. You need to help this team win." — Matt Porter (@mattyports) April 27, 2021

DeBrusk has four goals and 11 points in 34 games this season after posting 19 goals and 35 points in 65 games last year.

He's currently playing in the first season of a two-year, $7.35 million deal signed with Boston in November.

Trent Frederic will draw into the lineup against the Penguins in DeBrusk's spot. The 23-year-old forward has four goals and one assist in 36 games this season.

The Bruins enter Tuesday's game sitting fourth in the East Division, with a four-point lead over the fifth-place New York Rangers and two games in hand.