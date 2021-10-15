Button: Old Leafs' defensive woes showed in tough loss to Sens

Charlie McAvoy is sticking around in Boston for a long time.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie tweets the Bruins and the defenceman have agreed to an eight-year, $76 million contract extension that carries an average annual value of $9.5 million.

Good news for the B’s and Charlie McAvoy. Eight years, AAV of $9.5M. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 15, 2021

McAvoy will receive a $6 million salary during the 2021-22 season with an additional $3.25 million coming via signing bonus.

McAvoy breakdown:

Salary/signing bonus

22-23: 6M/3.25M

23-24: 7.75M/3.25M

24-25: 8.5M/3M

25-26: 8.5M/3M

26-27: 6M/4M

27-28: 3.75M/4M

28-29: 4.5M/3M

29-30: 4.5M/3M — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 15, 2021

McAvoy is heading into his fifth season with the Bruins, registering five goals and 25 assists in 51 games last year.

For his career, the 23-year-old has 24 goals and 98 assists for 122 points in 235 regular season contests.

The Long Beach, N.Y., native was selected No. 14 overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.