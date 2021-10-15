Charlie McAvoy is sticking around in Boston for a long time.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie tweets the Bruins and the defenceman have agreed to an eight-year, $76 million contract extension that carries an average annual value of $9.5 million.

 McAvoy will receive a $6 million salary during the 2021-22 season with an additional $3.25 million coming via signing bonus.

McAvoy is heading into his fifth season with the Bruins, registering five goals and 25 assists in 51 games last year.

For his career, the 23-year-old has 24 goals and 98 assists for 122 points in 235 regular season contests. 

The Long Beach, N.Y., native was selected No. 14 overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.