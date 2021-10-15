51m ago
Bruins lock up McAvoy on eight-year, $76M deal
The Boston Bruins and defenceman Charlie McAvoy have agreed to an eight-year contract extension that carries an average annual value of $9.5 million.
TSN.ca Staff
Charlie McAvoy is sticking around in Boston for a long time.
TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie tweets the Bruins and the defenceman have agreed to an eight-year, $76 million contract extension that carries an average annual value of $9.5 million.
McAvoy will receive a $6 million salary during the 2021-22 season with an additional $3.25 million coming via signing bonus.
Salary/signing bonus
22-23: 6M/3.25M
23-24: 7.75M/3.25M
24-25: 8.5M/3M
25-26: 8.5M/3M
26-27: 6M/4M
27-28: 3.75M/4M
28-29: 4.5M/3M
29-30: 4.5M/3M
McAvoy is heading into his fifth season with the Bruins, registering five goals and 25 assists in 51 games last year.
For his career, the 23-year-old has 24 goals and 98 assists for 122 points in 235 regular season contests.
The Long Beach, N.Y., native was selected No. 14 overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.