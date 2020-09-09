20m ago
Bruins coach Cassidy captures Jack Adams
Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has won the Jack Adams Award for the 2019-20 season. The Bruins finished with a 44-14-12 record in the regular season before being eliminated in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Tampa Bay Lightning.
TSN.ca Staff
John Tortorella of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Alain Vigneault of the Philadelphia Flyers were also candidates for coach of the year.
