Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has won the Jack Adams Award for the 2019-20 season.

John Tortorella of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Alain Vigneault of the Philadelphia Flyers were also candidates for coach of the year.

The Bruins finished with a 44-14-12 record in the regular season before being eliminated in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Tampa Bay Lightning.