Bruins add three players, one staff member to COVID protocol

Flames add 17, Preds 12 to COVID protocol list as NHL continues to get hit hard

The Boston Bruins placed Anton Blidh, Trent Frederic and Jeremy Swayman in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, bringing the team's total to six players.

Additionally one member of the Bruins team staff has also been placed in the protocol.

Boston added captain Patrice Bergeron to the protocol on Tuesday, one day after the Bruins placed his linemate Brad Marchand and forward Craig Smith in the protocol.

The Bruins are scheduled to visit the New York Islanders on Thursday. The team currently sits fifth in the Atlantic Division with a 14-9-2 record.

Boston played the Calgary Flames, who are currently shut down with nine players in the protocol, on Saturday and were defeated 4-1 by the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Including Bergeron, a total of 22 players were added to the COVID-19 protocol on Wednesday across the NHL.

General manager Don Sweeney announced that the team has recalled goaltender Kyler Keyser from the AHL's Providence Bruins. Forward Jesper Froden has also been recalled from Providence on an emergency basis.

Keyser, 22, has posted a 4-5-3 record with a 2.44 goals-against average and .914 save percentage in 12 AHL games this season. Froden, 27, has recorded four goals and nine assists in 21 AHL games this season.