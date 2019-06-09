Seravalli: 'It was painful listening to Chara try and talk'

Boston Bruins defenceman Matt Grzelcyk has not been cleared to play and will miss Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Grzelcyk not able to play tonight. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) June 9, 2019

The 25-year-old suffered a concussion in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series when he was hit into the boards by St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist, who was assessed a one-game suspension in the aftermath.

Per #NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy, Karson Kuhlman is in tonight. Will go back to six defensemen, so Steven Kampfer is out. pic.twitter.com/XWHKIpc3os — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 9, 2019

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy announced on Sunday that Karson Kuhlman will be in the lineup as the team faces elimination, Steven Kampfer will sit as they return to playing six defencemen.