Boston Bruins veteran defenceman Zdeno Chara was “advised not to return” to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final after taking a puck to the face and his status for Thursday's Game 5 is up in the air, head coach Bruce Cassidy announced Monday after his team's 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Chara returned to the bench in the third period sporting a full cage after taking a shot to the mouth from Blues centre Brayden Schenn early in the second period.

Cassidy was told by the Bruins' medical staff that Chara was “done for the night,” but wanted to be with his teammates. Cassidy added that they might have to look towards Steven Kampfer if Chara is unable to play in Game 5.

Chara,, 42, recorded an assist over eight minutes of action in Game 4 and has one goal and three assists over 19 games this postseason.

Kampfer, 30, scored three goals and added three assists over 35 regular season with Boston this season and has one goal in two playoff games this spring.

The best-of-seven-series is tied at two games apiece with Game 5 slated for Thursday back in Boston.