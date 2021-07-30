1h ago
Krejci leaving Bruins, to play in Czech Republic
After 14 years with the Boston Bruins, David Krejci is returning home to play in his native Czech Republic.
TSN.ca Staff
Foligno 'follows his gut', leaves Leafs to sign two-year deal in Boston
After 14 years with the Boston Bruins, David Krejci is returning home to play in his native Czech Republic.
A statement from David Krejci.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/M0djYuRAMb— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 30, 2021
“Since the end of the season, as I have thought about my future, it has become clear that I need to make a difficult decision for my family and I,” Krejci said in a statement. “At this point in my career and life I need to return to the Czech Republic and play in front of my family who sacrificed so much to help me achieve my NHL dreams. I want to play in front of my parents, brother and friends. I want my children to live where I grew up, spend time with so many Czech family members who love them and create lifelong memories.”
In 51 games last season, the 35-year-old recorded eight goals and 44 points, averaging 17:08 of ice time. In 962 career NHL games, Krejci has 215 goals and 730 points, all with Boston.
He won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011.