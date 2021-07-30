After 14 years with the Boston Bruins, David Krejci is returning home to play in his native Czech Republic.

“Since the end of the season, as I have thought about my future, it has become clear that I need to make a difficult decision for my family and I,” Krejci said in a statement. “At this point in my career and life I need to return to the Czech Republic and play in front of my family who sacrificed so much to help me achieve my NHL dreams. I want to play in front of my parents, brother and friends. I want my children to live where I grew up, spend time with so many Czech family members who love them and create lifelong memories.”

In 51 games last season, the 35-year-old recorded eight goals and 44 points, averaging 17:08 of ice time. In 962 career NHL games, Krejci has 215 goals and 730 points, all with Boston.

He won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011.