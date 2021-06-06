Boston Bruins veteran forward David Krejci was fined $5,000 by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday for slashing New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal in Saturday's Game 4 loss.

The incident happened in the second period as Krejci was given a minor penalty.

Over nine postseason games this spring, the 35-year-old Krejci has scored one goal with five assists. The Czech Republic native scored eight goals and added 36 assists over 51 games during the regular season, his 15th season in Boston.

Game 5 goes Monday night in Boston.