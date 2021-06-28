Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak announced the tragic death of his infant son early Monday morning.

Pastrnak’s son, Viggo Rohl Pastrnak, was born on June 17 and passed away on June 23.

"We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON. You will be loved FOREVER," the 25-year-old said on Instagram. "Please respect our privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times."

Pastrnak has spent his entire seven-year career in Boston.