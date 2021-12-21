Boston Bruins defenceman Jakub Zboril will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season with a torn ACL, the team announced Tuesday.

Zboril injured his right knee against the Nashville Predators on Dec. 2 and underwent surgery last week.

The 24-year-old had three assists in 10 games this season. 

Selected 13th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, Zboril has 12 assist in 54 career games with Boston.

 