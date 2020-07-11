1h ago
Bruins D Kampfer opts out of Return to Play
Boston Bruins defenceman Steven Kampfer opted out of the NHL's Return to Play program on Saturday.
TSN.ca Staff
Boston Bruins defenceman Steven Kampfer opted out of the NHL's Return to Play program on Saturday.
"After speaking with my wife, family and my agent I have decided that I am opting out of the return to play," Kampfer said in a statement on his twitter account. "This was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make.
"My wife and son have a congenital heart defect which can cause complications with Covid-19. We have taken this very seriously. Family will always be my priority."
Kampfer had two assists in 10 games with the Bruins this season.