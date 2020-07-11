Boston Bruins defenceman Steven Kampfer opted out of the NHL's Return to Play program on Saturday.

"After speaking with my wife, family and my agent I have decided that I am opting out of the return to play," Kampfer said in a statement on his twitter account. "This was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make.

"My wife and son have a congenital heart defect which can cause complications with Covid-19. We have taken this very seriously. Family will always be my priority."

Kampfer had two assists in 10 games with the Bruins this season.