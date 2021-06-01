1h ago
Bruins' DeBrusk fined $5K for cross-checking
Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for cross-checking New York Islanders defenceman Scott Mayfield.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Islanders 4, Bruins 3 (OT)
Boston’s Jake DeBrusk has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking NY Islanders’ Scott Mayfield.— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) June 1, 2021
The incident happened in the third period of Game 2 with just under seven minutes remaining. DeBrusk was not assessed a penalty on the play.
The Islanders won the game 4-3 in overtime off a goal from Casey Cizikas to tie the series 1-1.