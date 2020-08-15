Bruins in 'full support' of Rask's decision to opt out of NHL Return to Play

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask has opted out of the NHL's Return to Play.

“I want to be with my teammates competing, but at this moment there are things more important than hockey in my life, and that is being with my family," Rask said in a statement. "I want to thank the Bruins and my teammates for their support and wish them success.”

The Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes head into Saturday tied 1-1 in the first round of the NHL Playoffs.

"We understand completely where Tuukka is coming from," general manager Don Sweeney said in a zoom call with reporters. "The Boston Bruins are in full support of why he made this decision."

Rask made headlines earlier in the week when he referred to the bubble as "dull at times"

He started in four of the team's five post-season games up until this point. He posted a 1-3-0 record with a .904 save percentage and 2.57 goals-against average.