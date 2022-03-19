42m ago
Report: Bruins, newly-acquired Lindholm discussing eight-year extension
The Boston Bruins and defenceman Hampus Lindholm are progressing in talks on an eight-year contract extension, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported on Saturday.
LeBrun adds that the extension could be completed as earlier as Sunday.
This follows the acquisition of Lindholm in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks earlier Saturday.
TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that the average annual value of the contract will be $6.5 million.
The 28-year-old Swede was the top defenseman on the market heading into Monday’s trade deadline.
The No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 draft, Lindholm has five goals and 17 assists in 61 games this season. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound defenseman has 57 goals and 165 assists in a nine-year NHL career.
Boston entered Saturday night's games with 81 points, fourth in the Atlantic Division.