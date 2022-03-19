TSN.ca Staff with files from The Associated Press

The Boston Bruins and defenceman Hampus Lindholm are progressing in talks on an eight-year contract extension, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported on Saturday.

The Bruins and Hampus Lindholm’s camp are progressing in talks towards an 8-year extension. Could be completed Sunday. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 20, 2022

LeBrun adds that the extension could be completed as earlier as Sunday.

This follows the acquisition of Lindholm in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks earlier Saturday.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that the average annual value of the contract will be $6.5 million.

Expect Hampus Lindholm's eight-year extension with the #bruins to come in with an AAV around $6.5M. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 20, 2022

The 28-year-old Swede was the top defenseman on the market heading into Monday’s trade deadline.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 draft, Lindholm has five goals and 17 assists in 61 games this season. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound defenseman has 57 goals and 165 assists in a nine-year NHL career.

Boston entered Saturday night's games with 81 points, fourth in the Atlantic Division.