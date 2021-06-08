Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was fined $25,000 by the NHL on Tuesday for criticizing the officiating after his team's 5-4 loss to the New York Islanders in Game 5 on Monday.

Cassidy sounded off after the Bruins were called for four penalties compared to two for the Islanders, who took a 3-2 series lead with the win.

"This is my take on it: We're playing a team that has a very well-respected management and coaching staff. But I think they sell a narrative over there that it's more like the New York Saints, not the New York Islanders," Cassidy said. "They play hard and they play the right way, but I feel we're the same way. And the exact calls that get called on us do not get called on them, and I don't know why."

"They've done a great job selling that narrative that they're clean," Cassidy added. "They play a hard brand of hockey. But they commit as many infractions as we do. Trust me. It's [just] a matter of calling them."

The $25,000 from Cassidy will go to the NHL Foundation.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz chose not address Cassidy's comments when asked in his post-game availability.

"You'll have to ask him about that," Trotz said. "I just looked at where we ended up during the year -- we were one of the least-penalized teams in the whole league. [So] I don't know what he means by that. You'll have to ask him."

The Islanders had the third-least penalty minutes of any team during the regular season, while the Bruins had the fifth-most with more than 160 more penalty minutes than New York.

After winning the past two games in the series, the Islanders will have a chance to close out the Bruins on home ice Wednesday.