Cassidy on DeBrusk: We're not getting the effort we require

Boston Bruins left winger Jake DeBrusk will be a healthy scratch Tuesday night against the New York Islanders, head coach Bruce Cassidy has confirmed.

"We're not getting the effort we require," Cassidy said on Tuesday after the morning skate. "We want to make him a better player in the long run. This is the avenue we're going to take."

Cassidy said of DeBrusk "we're not getting the effort we require. ... We want to make him a better player in the long run. This is the avenue we're going to take." https://t.co/s0h3A279VQ — Amalie Benjamin (@AmalieBenjamin) March 9, 2021

The 24-year-old DeBrusk has one goal and four assists over 17 games with the Bruins this season, his fourth in the NHL.

Boston selected the Edmonton native 14th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

The Bruins are coming off a 1-0 shutout loss to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.