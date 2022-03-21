The Boston Bruins have signed winger Jake DeBrusk to a two-year, $8 million contract extension with an average annual value of $4 million.

Belief is the #bruins are still looking to trade Jake DeBrusk after signing him to the two-year extension. We shall see. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 21, 2022

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that the Bruins are still looking to trade DeBrusk as his trade request has not been rescinded.

DeBrusk, 25, has 15 goals and 26 points in 57 games this season.

He was selected by Boston in the first round (14th overall) at the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

In 301 career NHL games for the Bruins, DeBrusk has 82 goals and 160 points.