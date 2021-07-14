Insider Trading: What's next for the Wild after buying out Parise, Suter?

Boston Bruins defenceman Kevan Miller announced his retirement on Wednesday after seven seasons in the NHL.

The 33-year-old, who made his debut with the Bruins during the 2013-14 season, had one goal and four points in 28 games this past season.

Undrafted to begin his NHL career, Miller posted 13 goals and 71 points in 352 career games.

Miller was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 28.