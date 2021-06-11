Boston Bruins pending unrestricted free agent Tuukka Rask announced Friday he will undergo surgery after playing through a torn labrum in his hip during the postseason.

Rask added that he wants to return to the Bruins next season, though the surgery will likely sideline him into January or February.

"I'm not going to play for anybody else but the Bruins," Rask said. "This is our home. We have three kids with friends in school. I don't see any reason to go anywhere else at this point in my career."

Rask also opened up on what could come next if the Bruins elect not to bring him back

"Maybe I go home and play in Finland? I'm part owner in a team there," Rask said. "Who knows?"

The 2014 Vezina Trophy winner did not play a game during the team's run to the Stanley Cup in 2011, when Tim Thomas started all 25 games.

"There are very few guys that win [The Cup]," Rask said Friday. "It's not easy. I haven't been able to yet and I just have to deal with that."

Going Strong at 34

The 34-year-old goaltender had 6-4 record in the postseason with a .919 save percentage and a 2.36 goals-against average. He allowed four goals on 27 shots as the Bruins were eliminated with a 6-2 loss in Game 6 of their second-round series Wednesday night by the New York Islanders.

Rask had a 15-5-2 record with a .913 save percentage and a 2.28 GAA this season, his 14th season in the NHL.

He spent the season playing out the last of an eight-year, $56 million deal signed with Boston in 2013.