The Boston Bruins placed forward David Krejci on injured reserve Tuesday and recalled Anders Bjork on an emergency basis.

Krejci has not played since sustaining an upper-body injury against the Anaheim Ducks on October 14. He has one assist in five games this season.

#NHLBruins place David Krejci on injured reserve; recall Anders Bjork from @AHLBruins on emergency basis: https://t.co/NzGtY1Qz6B — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 22, 2019

The 33-year-old appeared in 81 games last season, scoring 29 goals and matching a career-high with 73 points.

Bjork has three goals and eight points in seven games with the AHL's Providence Bruins this season. The 23-year-old winger scored one goal and added two assists in 20 games with the Bruins last season.

Boston (5-1-2) will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.