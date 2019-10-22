The Boston Bruins placed forward David Krejci on injured reserve Tuesday and recalled Anders Bjork on an emergency basis. 

Krejci has not played since sustaining an upper-body injury against the Anaheim Ducks on October 14. He has one assist in five games this season.

The 33-year-old appeared in 81 games last season, scoring 29 goals and matching a career-high with 73 points. 

Bjork has three goals and eight points in seven games with the AHL's Providence Bruins this season. The 23-year-old winger scored one goal and added two assists in 20 games with the Bruins last season.

Boston (5-1-2) will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.