The Boston Bruins placed forward David Backes on waivers Friday for purpose of assignment to the AHL.

The 35-year-old has one goal and three assists while appearing in just 16 games this season. He is currently playing in the fourth year of the five-year, $30 million contract he signed with the team in 2016 and carries a $6 million cap hit. He has an eight-team no-trade list for this season and will submit a 15-team no-trade list next year.

Backes had seven goals and 20 points in 70 games with the team last season, adding two goals and five points in 15 playoff games.

A veteran of 944 NHL games, Backes has 245 goals and 554 points in his career. He last appeared in an AHL game during the 2006-07 season, before breaking into the league with the St. Louis Blues.