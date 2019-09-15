The Boston Bruins have signed defenceman Charlie McAvoy to a three-year deal with a $4.9 million AAV.

Charlie McAvoy has agreed to terms with BOS. Three-year deal, $4.9M AAV. Very similar to Zach Werenski’s three-year, $5M AAV deal with CBJ. McAvoy could make up the $300K difference because his Year 3 salary, and Qualifying Offer base, is $7.3M, $300K more than Werenski’s. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) September 15, 2019

McAvoy receives signing bonus money in years one and two of the deal with year three being all salary at $7.3 million.

As a 10.2(c) category player, McAvoy was not eligible for an offer sheet.

On Thursday, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported that talks between both sides had picked up.

The 21-year-old defenceman had seven goals and 21 assists in 54 games for the Bruins last season, his second regular season with the club after playing in just the playoffs his rookie year.

Selected 14th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, McAvoy has 14 goals and 46 assists in 117 career games with the Bruins.