The Boston Bruins have signed forward Craig Smith to a three-year, $9.3 million deal, it was announced Saturday morning.

Structure:

year 1, $2M

year 2, $3M

year 3, $4.3M



TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports Smith's deal will be back-loaded, paying him $2 million in year one, $3 million in year two and $4.3 million in the third and final season.

"Should also mention that Patrice Bergeron was instrumental as far as calling Craig Smith and telling him about the Bruins and how he felt Craig would fit in," LeBrun tweeted following the signing.

The 31-year-old Smith scored 18 goals and added 13 assists over 69 games last season with the Nashville Predators.

Smith has been a consistent goal-scorer for the Preds during his nine seasons in the Music City, reaching the 20-goal plateau five times. His highest scoring season came in 2013-14 when he scored 24 and added 28 assists for 52 points.

Smith was selected in the fourth round (N. 98 overall) in the 2009 draft. He is a native of Madison, WI.