Forward Jake DeBrusk and the Boston Bruins have come to terms on a new two-year, $7.35 million deal, the club announced on Monday.

The 24-year-old DeBrusk appeared in 65 games for the team a season ago, scoring 19 goals and adding 16 assists.

Bruins sign Jake DeBrusk to two-year contract with an annual @NHL cap hit of $3.675 million.



A native of Edmonton, DeBrusk was the 14th overall pick of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Swift Current Broncos.

In 203 career NHL games over three seasons with the Bruins, DeBrusk has 62 goals and 58 assists.

DeBrusk has appeared in 49 playoff contests, scoring 14 goals and chipping in nine assists.

DeBrusk's father is Louie DeBrusk, who appeared in 401 NHL games over 11 seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Phoenix Coyotes and Chicago Blackhawks.