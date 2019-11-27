The Boston Bruins have signed forwards Charlie Coyle and Chris Wagner to multi-year extensions.

Coyle inked a six-year deal worth $31.5 million ($5.25M AAV), while Wagner signed a three-year pact at $4.05 million ($1.35M AAV).

Coyle has five goals and nine assists in 27 games for the Bruins so far this season after coming over in a trade with the Minnesota Wild last February in exchange for Ryan Donato and a conditional fourth-round pick that turned out to be defenceman Cade Webber.

Prior to his time in Boston, Coyle spent parts of seven seasons with the Minnesota Wild. His best season came in 2016-17 where he tallied 18 goals and 38 assists for 56 points.

Coyle, 27, is a native of East Weymouth, MA.

He has helped the Bruins to a 16-3-5 record this season, including an 8-1 drubbing of the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday night. Coyle picked up three points (one goal, two assists) in 15:29 of ice time.

Wagner, 28, has a goal and four assists in 23 contests this season. He leads the Bruins with 65 hits.

A native of Walpole, MA, Wagner has appeared in 273 career games over six seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders and Bruins.

The Bruins are tied with the Washington Capitals for first in the NHL with 37 points entering play Wednesday, where they will visit the Senators in Ottawa.